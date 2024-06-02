Dombivli Boiler Blast: Maharashtra Government Cuts Power and Water Supply to Hazardous Chemical Units

In a move to relocate hazardous chemical companies from Dombivli MIDC to Patalganga MIDC in Raigad district, the Maharashtra government on Saturday cut off power and water supply to these units. This action has drawn strong criticism from industrialists. Following an order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), MIDC teams, with the cooperation of the Mahavitaran and water supply departments, disconnected the power and water supply to these companies. This decision by the government has rendered 2,000 workers unemployed.

The companies' production has been halted, leaving industrialists wondering where they will get the money to pay their workers. If the workers are not paid, the state labor department is likely to take action against the industrialists. Industrialists have criticized the government for putting them in a difficult position.

Many chemical companies have registered orders to supply goods domestically and internationally. They have assured their buyers of timely delivery of goods. Industrialists have expressed concern that if the companies fail to deliver the goods on time, they may face legal action from the buyers.

The companies' water storage tanks are full for production purposes. Some production processes are still pending. Chemical stocks need to be maintained on time. Industrialists are upset that the government has disconnected the power and water supply to these companies without considering these factors.

Industrialists are considering challenging the government's decision in court. They argue that the government has taken this action without giving them any chance to improve. 25 companies in Thane district are being closed down at once.

There is a sense of unease among industrialists and anxiety among workers' families as skilled workers who have been working in these companies for the past 30 years are suddenly facing unemployment.