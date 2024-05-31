Dombivli Man Loses Over Rs 5 Lakh in Online Scam Targeting Telegram App Users

The Dombivli police have registered a cyber fraud case against an unidentified mobile caller. According to the complaint filed by 24-year-old Sairaj Rajan Mahadik, a resident of Dombivli East, the accused enticed him with the promise of 40% profits for completing tasks on the Telegram app.

The incident occurred between 4:57 PM on May 11, 2024, and 9:52 PM on May 15, 2024. The accused allegedly asked Mahadik to transfer a total of Rs. 5,01,200 online to a bank account but failed to return the money, thereby cheating him financially.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown mobile caller under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Crime No. 590/2024). The investigation is being carried out by Police Inspector Chavan.

The modus operandi involved luring the victim with the promise of high returns on completing tasks on the Telegram app. The police are investigating the matter further and trying to trace the accused.



