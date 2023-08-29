Don’t cross your limits, we will retaliate hard, BJP warns Uddhav over comment on Fadnavis

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his disparaging comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Thackeray had allegedly made the remarks at a public rally in Hingoli.

Thackeray is making such remarks out of frustration and an outburst against them one day will be huge enough for repercussions to be felt across Mumbai, Bawankule told reporters here.“And we will not be able to stop it (outburst) and it could give rise to a law and order problem. We want peace in the state. But if you (Thackeray) keep exceeding your limits, the BJP will also be forced to do the same,” he said.The relation between Thackeray and Fadnavis went sour after the 2019 Assembly polls when the Shiv Sena (undivided then) joined hands with Congress-NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Thackeray became the chief minister but the MVA was dislodged following a split in the Sena in June 2022. It paved way for BJP's return to power with the help of Eknath Shinde led 40 rebel MLAs.