Don’t cut short Monsoon session under guise of heavy rains: Patole to Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde government not to cut short the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains, stressing that there are many important issues that need discussion.“Some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains but half of the state has not received enough rains yet. The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House,” Patole said.

Patole claimed that the state government was preparing to wrap up the Monsoon session, which started on July 17, earlier than the scheduled date of August 4. It is the stand of the Congress that the session should be held for the entire period as scheduled, he said.“This is the second week. It is not right to end the session with one more week of work left. There are many problems in the state today, issues of the farmers, labourers, youth, women, unemployment, inflation and many other issues should be discussed,” said the Congress leader. Patole said the session is an important platform for elected representatives of all parties to resolve issues concerning the people. “The government should run the session fully and give justice to people,” he said.

A red alert has been sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai will continue till 8.30 am Friday as heavy rainfall persists in the city and suburbs. Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai remain shut today in view of the red alert issued by the IMD. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the order yesterday as the city recorded the wettest this year since 1991 surpassing the 1,500 mm mark. ‘Red’ alert was sounded in parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Gadchiroli districts, according to the IMD.