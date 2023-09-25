"Don't know if I will be there in Cabinet tomorrow": Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has stirred the political landscape with cryptic remarks about the uncertainty surrounding his presence in the state cabinet and his role as Finance Minister. These statements have ignited speculation about the future of his party's alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

During an event on Saturday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar publicly expressed uncertainty about his tenure in the cabinet, saying, "Today I am in the cabinet. Don't know whether I will be there tomorrow or not. The finance department is in my hands, I don't know whether it will be there tomorrow or not." He emphasized the need for strong institutions while discussing government schemes and their impact on his constituency at the annual meeting of Baramati Market Committee.

Pawar's absence from an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Bandra on the same day further fueled speculation. He clarified that his absence was due to prior engagements, rejecting any connection between his remarks and the event.

Adding to the intrigue, Ajit Pawar mentioned plans to discuss the topic of a five percent quota for Muslims in educational institutions with Shinde and Fadnavis. This proposal is likely to raise concerns within the Shiv Sena and BJP, as both parties have opposed such reservations. Pawar pointed out that unlike the Maratha reservation, the educational reservation for the minority community had not faced legal challenges, and he intends to consult with his fellow leaders before making a decision.

These statements come against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the dynamics within the coalition government. The remarks by Ajit Pawar have sparked speculation about potential shifts in alliances and power dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape. As the situation continues to evolve, political observers are closely watching for any further developments that could reshape the state's political scenario.