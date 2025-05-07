"Don’t Repeat Pulwama Mistake": Sanjay Raut Praises Indian Army, Urges BJP Not to Politicised Operation Sindoor

Following the operation Sindoor politicians are parsing Indian Armed force for their successful retaliation on terror attack. Congress leader and LOP Rahul Gandhi showed strong support to armed forces. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also showed support and praised Indian army's response to April 22 attack which killed innocent tourist. However he also said that now PM and BJP should not politicise this matter.

While talking to media Shiv sena UBT leadar commented on Operation Sindoor he said, "The way the attack happened, Pakistan made a huge mistake. They challenged the Indian Army. If anyone dares to challenge the Indian Army, the Indian Army does not remain silent."

He further added that, "The kind of politics that happened during Pulwama should not be repeated. Neither the Prime Minister nor BJP should politicize this. If the government tries to derive political mileage from this conflict, it would be an injustice to those who have died".

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on #OperationSindoor says, "The way the attack happened, Pakistan made a huge mistake. They challenged the Indian Army. If anyone dares to challenge the Indian Army, the Indian Army does not remain silent...The kind of… pic.twitter.com/MCvVcHiMny — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

Also Read: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoK, Not Pakistani Military, Says India

Operation Sindoor

India named the mission Operation Sindoor, after the traditional vermilion (sindoor) applied by married Hindu women on their foreheads. The name references the brutality of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, during which newlywed Hindu couples were reportedly singled out and murdered. The sindoor is also a symbol of pride and identity, worn by warriors and married women alike. By naming the operation ‘Sindoor,’ India sought to convey a message of protecting its citizens and honouring national values.