Don’t Test Our Patience: Eknath Shinde Warns Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Against Allegations Targeting Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cautioned Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must not test the patience of his government, following Jarange's unfounded allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde also criticized Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray while addressing Jarange's allegations. Earlier in the day, Jarange claimed in Antarwali Sarati that Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

Jarange also asserted that an attempt was made to poison him through saline, although he did not provide further details regarding the allegation. Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange’s speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said.

He was addressing reporters ahead of the Maharashtra legislature session. Responding to questions regarding Jarange's confrontational stance and use of profanity in his speeches, Shinde stated that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister further commented that the ongoing situation constituted a conspiracy that would be unveiled in due course. Previously, Fadnavis remarked that the state government possesses a reasonable understanding of the individuals associated with Jarange, mentioning that specifics would be disclosed when the time is right.

Regarding Jarange's declaration of marching to Mumbai to protest in front of Fadnavis' residence, the Deputy CM noted that it was his official abode and emphasized that anyone with legitimate business could visit it.

