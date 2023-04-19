"Don't try to be NCP's spokesperson": Ajit Pawar takes a dig at Sanjay Raut

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took a sly dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for writing about the NCP party affairs in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Pawar issued a warning of sorts by saying that Raut should not try to be NCP's spokesperson. Earlier, Raut made the comments in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of speculations that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP in the state, amid a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena pending before the Supreme Court.

He further claimed that Sharad Pawar during the meeting with former chief minister Thackeray said he would like to tell those who want to switch over that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “files” will go in a cupboard from the table, but will never be closed. You are writing in a mouthpiece. It is a mouthpiece of your party. You present your party’s stand in your mouthpiece. Why are you quoting us and writing about our party? We are capable enough to present our side and stand. You do not need to speak on our behalf and present our side, we have not appointed you as our lawyer, said Ajit Pawar.