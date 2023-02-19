Doodh ka doodh…’: Shah hails EC’s decision of Shinde faction as real Sena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed EC's decision of declaring Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Sena saying Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone prevails) stating that the poll body’s decision has done ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’ (differentiated between truth and lie). Election Commission’s decision to allot “Shiv Sena” name and “Bow and Arrow” symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction is a major victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Those who sided with falsehood, will now know that the truth is on which side, said Shah.

The home minister also lambasted Uddhav Thackeray stating that Thackeray had betrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and lessons have been taught. “Those who betray should not be forgiven. Else their courage grows,” said Shah without naming Thackeray or his faction. Friday’s decision by ECI to allot Shiv Sena name and “Bow and Arrow” party symbol to Eknath Shinde was taken as the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls. Shinde who was also at the event said, “On Friday we got positive decision and it has proved that we took the right step by forming government with the BJP.”