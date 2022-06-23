Doors are still open for talks...Discussions can lead the way, tweets Raut



Making another effort to defuse the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted,"The doors are still open for talks...Discussions can lead the way."

"We are ready to walk out of the MVA, provided the rebels return to Mumbai within 24 hours and hold discussions with the Shiv Sena," Raut said, throwing yet another challenge to the group of revolters led by Minister Eknath Shinde.

He called upon the rebels' group to stop communicating on social media or phone messages or letters or statements sitting in Assam, and like "true Shiv Sainiks, show the guts to come to Mumbai".

"Come here within 24 hours. Sit before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saheb and present your viewpoint to him. We shall definitely consider them," Raut declared.

Raut's open dare to the rebel group came a day after Thackeray announced that he was "ready to quit as CM and also as Sena President" if the mutineers came to Mumbai and told him to do so, and Shinde reacted by demanding that the Sena should "quit the MVA" immediately.

The rebels' group has claimed the support of "over 40" Sena MLAs, while the Sena is left with around 18 legislators, but has disputed the Shinde group's contentions, saying everything will be clear only when all the deserters come to Mumbai.