Double Murder in Maharashtra’s Badnapur: Father-Son Duo Killed with Knives and Iron Pipes Over Family Dispute

A shocking incident has occurred in Badnapur where a father and son were brutally attacked with knives and iron pipes over an old dispute, resulting in their deaths. The process of registering a case is underway at the Badnapur Police Station. According to detailed information, Ashok Ambiladhage and Vishnu Ambiladhage, residents of Shankar Nagar in Badnapur city, lived in adjacent houses. A dispute had been ongoing between these two brothers regarding money withdrawn for a daughter's wedding.

Today, around 11 AM, a quarrel broke out between the complainant and her sister-in-law, which led to the matter being taken to the police station. Later, between 1:30 PM and 2 PM, relatives of the complainant's sister-in-law, Meenabai, from Jalna arrived in the Shankar Nagar area of Badnapur. During the ensuing altercation, Ashok Yeduba Ambiladhage and his son, Yash Ashok Ambiladhage, were fatally attacked with knives and iron pipes. The seriously injured father and son were admitted to a rural hospital, but doctors declared them dead.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Inspector Sudam Bhagwat and his colleagues visited the scene. Acting Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopani and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kulkarni also visited the location. Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the double murder and further investigation is underway.