Dr Medha Samant receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

Recently, nominations for the award were announced, with five individuals nominated in the public service-social services category. The 2023 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award has been presented to Medha Samant, who is now known as Dr Medha Samant.

Dr Medha Samant, upon receiving the award, expressed her gratitude and dedicated it to the Annapurna family. She had left her job at the Bank of India twenty years ago to work for the women living in slums, and her efforts were recognized and appreciated. Medha Samant is originally from Mumbai but now lives in Pune, and she decided to work for the slum dwellers as she noticed they were not receiving any financial assistance from banks.

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award ceremony was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.