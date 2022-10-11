Dr. Nandkumar Palve and Arti Palve wins public service-social service at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022



The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Fibve people were nominaated in the public service-social service category. Today on the special occasion, Dr. Nandkumar Palve and Arti Palve are the recipients of the award.

Treatment of 1100 destitutes, 6 HIV patients, 8 normal elderly and some mentally retarded families. Dr. Nandkumar Palve and Dr. Arti Palve couple has been flying this Shiv bow for ten years. Psychopaths who do not care about the world, their own food and water, the wounds on their bodies, the destitute and destitute on the streets become the owners of the neglect. Society family rejects them, at that time Dr. Nandkumar Palve and Arti Palve bring a rightful home for the rejected ones through Seva Sankalp Prathishthan.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.