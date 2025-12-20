Dr. Shalinitai Patil Passes Away: Former Maharashtra Minister Dies at 94 in Mumbai

Former Member of Parliament, Dr. Shalinitai Patil, wife of former Chief Minister late Vasantdada Patil, passed away at the age of 94, on Saturday at 3:48 PM at her residence, Jyoti Sadan, in Mahim, Mumbai. She is survived by a son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dr. Shalinitai Patil was the daughter of Jyotijirao Phalke Patil, a pioneer of the Satyashodhak movement. She had studied law and obtained a law degree. She began her political career as the president of the Sangli District Local Board. Known for her freedom of thought, social justice, and fearless political stance, Dr. Shalinitai Patil left a distinct mark in her long public life. Known as a close confidante of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dr. Shalinitai Patil performed effectively as a Member of Parliament and Member of the Legislative Assembly. Her tenure as the state's Revenue Minister was particularly notable.

Political Journey from Sangli to Satara

In 1985, the late Shalinitai Patil shifted her political base from Sangli district to Satara district. For some time, she resided in her native village of Padali Station, Satara Road. The establishment of the Shri Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory on the plains of Chimangaon proved to be a significant milestone in her life. She fought a legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court to obtain the license for this factory.

Political Victories, Defeats, and Firm Stances

In 1999, she defeated former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and veteran Congress leader Shankararao Jagtap, bringing an end to his 25-year parliamentary career. After this, she established her own factory group in Koregaon taluka. Following the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party, she aligned herself with MP Sharad Pawar and contested and won the election from the Koregaon assembly constituency on a Nationalist Congress Party ticket. She won the assembly election again in 2004. Reservation based on economic criteria: A controversial but firm stance

Also Read: Mumbai: BJP MLA Parag Shah Allegedly Slaps Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Violating Traffic Rules In Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

Ignoring party leader Sharad Pawar, she aggressively took a stand on the issue of reservation based on economic criteria. This proved problematic for the Nationalist Congress Party. A rift developed between them afterward. Following this, Dr. Shalinitai Patil founded a separate party, 'Krantisena'. Through this party, she advocated for reservation based on economic criteria and raised objections to the existing reservation policy for backward classes.