DRI arrests three passengers with Rs 1.5 crore in foreign currency at Mumbai airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three passengers and allegedly seized three trolley bags containing Rs 1.5 crore in foreign currency from them at Mumbai international airport, an official said.

The accused, who were held on Sunday, were scheduled to fly to Dubai and the foreign currency seized comprises 57,900 Euros and 4,42,300 UAE Dirhams, he said.

They were intercepted at the Customs counter on a tip off. They hail from Haryana. As per our probe, one person had given each one of them a trolley bag and a ticket to Dubai. Efforts are on to zero in on the mastermind of the racket, he said.