DRI seizes drugs valued at Rs 160 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confiscated narcotic drugs valued at around Rs 160 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. This action follows a recent joint operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Ahmedabad unit of the DRI, where drugs worth over Rs 250 crore were seized in the same district.

According to reports in India Today, Acting on a credible tip-off, the DRI conducted a raid on two facilities belonging to Apex Medichem Private Limited, leading to the seizure of 107 litres of liquid Mephedrone, a potent drug, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 160 crore. The operation was carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the raid, two individuals, including the factory owner and the warehouse manager, were apprehended by the DRI. This development underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to combating the illicit drug trade.