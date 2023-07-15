Drunk truck driver drags toll worker for 12 km on Pune-Satara highway

A distressing incident unfolded at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth on the Pune-Satara highway, revealing a truck driver colliding with a worker and dragging him for around 12 kilometres. Despite the employee's desperate attempts to halt the truck, the intoxicated driver callously continued, seemingly enjoying the situation. The entire episode was captured on a mobile phone camera.

The truck was travelling at a high speed, raising suspicions of possible overloading. An employee, Saurabh Konde, approached the truck to inquire about the matter but ended up being dragged by the intoxicated driver for approximately 12 kilometres. Throughout the ordeal, Saurabh Konde, a toll official, clung onto the truck while the driver showed no intention of stopping.

Despite being intoxicated, the truck driver recklessly drove at high speeds for a distance of approximately twelve kilometres along the Pune-Satara highway. A bystander managed to capture this alarming incident on a mobile camera, and the footage quickly went viral on social media platforms. As news of the incident spread, outraged villagers from Nasrapur took action and blocked the truck's path. Eventually, the truck driver was compelled to stop, leading to the rescue of Saurabh Konde, who had been clinging onto the truck. Miraculously, Saurabh Konde survived this harrowing ordeal.