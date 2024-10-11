Dussehra 2024: Marigold (Zendu) Flower Prices Surge to Rs 80–100 per Kg

Navratri and Dussehra have brought a significant boost to the flower market this year, with marigold flowers making a big appearance in market yards. Unlike last year, when an oversupply during Dussehra caused flower prices to drop, this year has seen a steady arrival of flowers, leading to a price surge. Marigold prices have soared to Rs 80-100 per kg, and flower garland prices have also risen. Both farmers and flower vendors are benefiting from the increased rates, with flower growers expressing satisfaction at receiving fair prices for their produce.

Dussehra, one of the three and a half muhurats, holds special significance for marigold flowers and apple leaves. As in previous years, both marigold flowers and apta leaves were brought to market in large quantities for the festival. However, traders reported a decline in the price of marigold flowers this Dussehra, despite their cultural importance and demand during the celebrations.

Reasons for the Price Hike

This year, several factors have contributed to the surge in flower prices:

Damage from Rains: Heavy rains have caused extensive damage to flower crops, reducing the overall supply.

Heavy rains have caused extensive damage to flower crops, reducing the overall supply. High Transportation Costs: Flower farmers are struggling to afford transportation, further affecting the availability of flowers in the market.

Flower farmers are struggling to afford transportation, further affecting the availability of flowers in the market. Affordability Issues for Growers: With rising production costs, flower growers are finding it difficult to sustain operations, leading to price hikes.

Last year, a surplus of flowers in the market yard caused prices to plummet, with some farmers even discarding flowers on the roads due to low demand. This experience has discouraged farmers from bringing large quantities to the market this year, resulting in higher prices.

Marigold Prices Double on Dussehra

Last year, farmers faced severe losses, with marigold flowers selling for as low as Rs 10-25 per kg, forcing some to throw their produce on the streets as they couldn’t cover their costs. This led to a reduction in flower cultivation, decreasing the supply in the market for Dussehra this year. As a result, marigold prices have surged, doubling to Rs 50-120 per kg. The festival season, including Gauri-Ganapati, saw higher demand, contributing to better prices for flowers during Dussehra as well.