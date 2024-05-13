Dust Storm and Unseasonal Rain Hit Badlapur: Netizens Capture Rainy Scenes as Shower Lashes Parts of Thane

Netizens shared videos on social media websites as a rare dust storm and unseasonal rainfall hit Maharashtra's Badlapur on Monday afternoon, May 13. Locals documented the earlier showers across the Thane district in the month of May.

Dust Storm Hit Badlapur

Thunder storm alert for #Kalyan#Dombivli .

Less possibility for #Mumbai & #Thane

This Thunder storm could bring down the temps.

Expect light rain with thunder and winds.

Currently its rain in #Shahapur.#MumbaiRains

Rejoiced residents took to X, formerly Twitter, to share videos of the rainfall and dust storms. Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts in the state today, warning of more rainfall.

Unseasonal Rain in Badlapur

According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some parts of Konkan. Isolated thunderstorms with hail are likely in Konkan's Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions in view of the rains.

Isolated Hailstorm activity is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on the 13th & 14th, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on the 13th of May, said IMD.