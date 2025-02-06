Dwarkanath Sanzgiri Passes Away: Renowned Cricket Commentator and Author Dies After Prolonged Illness at 74

Noted writer and television presenter Dwarkanath Sanzgiri, died at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness. With a career spanning nearly five decades, Sanzgiri made significant contributions to various publications, primarily in Marathi. He was the author of numerous books covering a wide range of topics, including sports, travel, social issues, and films. However, his passion for cricket and Marathi literature shaped him into a well-known cricket commentator. His writings were always highly appreciated by Marathi cricket enthusiasts.

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Dwarkanath Sanzgiri. A friend of 38 years, so many shared memories and someone who wrote with so much beauty and style and colour. You visualised things when he wrote about them. What a fight against the forces that threatened to take… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2025

In addition to his writing, Sanzgiri has been involved in the sports community, covering cricket tournaments and conducting interviews with players. He has also hosted musical shows and stand-up talk shows, engaging audiences with his diverse talents. Dwarkanath Sanzgiri had executed few water tunnel projects during his tenure with the BMC. He had also worked on the Middle Vaitarna project. He was also associated with key projects to augment water supply to Mumbai. Sanzgiri’s last rites will be performed tomorrow at 12 PM at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

