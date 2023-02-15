Earlier employment was stolen and now cultural and spiritual heritage: Supriya Sule

Following the Assam government's advertising to encourage pilgrims and tourists on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a new dispute has erupted in Maharashtra.

The Bhimashankar temple in the Pune district is thought to be the sixth of the twelve Jyotirlingas. However, an advertisement released by the Assam government's Tourism Department claimed that the Bhimashankar Temple is located at Dakini Hill in Kamrup, Assam.

Nationalist Congress party leader and MP Supriya Sule criticised the BJP government in response to the advertisement.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Supriya Sule writes, "Have the BJP leaders decided not to keep anything for Maharashtra's share? Earlier Maharashtra's share of industry and employment was stolen and now our cultural and spiritual heritage is about to be stolen....!"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, while addressing a rally recently said that several people have expressed concern about the way crucial projects are being taken away from Maharashtra. Similarly, now temples are also being taken away to other states.