Earthquake in Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2024 03:55 PM2024-09-30T15:55:14+5:302024-09-30T15:55:21+5:30
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, according to ...
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector, Anil Bhatkar, confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage. The quake occurred at 1:37 PM, as stated by the NCS.
Mild earthquake: Amravati— राज्य आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@SDMAMaharashtra) September 30, 2024
Tremors measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale were felt at 01.37 pm today (30th September) near Amravati: National Center for Seismology.
Citizens are requested to remain calm. #Amravati #Earthquakehttps://t.co/DWzQoMmNijpic.twitter.com/OD9TNMpIeM
Also Read| Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: 38 Decisions Taken, Including Teacher Jobs and 10% Salary Hike for Kotwals.
Mild tremors were felt in various locations, including Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas, and the Melghat area, according to Bhatkar. He also noted that the tremors were experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in the Akot region of the district.Open in app