Earthquake in Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector, Anil Bhatkar, confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage. The quake occurred at 1:37 PM, as stated by the NCS.

Mild earthquake: Amravati

Mild tremors were felt in various locations, including Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas, and the Melghat area, according to Bhatkar. He also noted that the tremors were experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in the Akot region of the district.