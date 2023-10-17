Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Maharashtra's Satara

Residents of Satara district in Maharashtra experienced mild tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale struck the region. The National Earthquake Science Center confirmed that the tremors were felt on Tuesday, October 17, at 1:49 pm.



This incident followed another tremor on Monday, October 16, at 11:36 pm. The National Earthquake Science Center had also reported this earlier occurrence.Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. However no casualties have been reported.