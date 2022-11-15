EC asks Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit fresh documents by Nov 23

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit fresh documents to back their claim to the party's name and its symbol by November 23.

According to a report of PTI, in a letter to both the factions on November 12, the poll panel also asked them to exchange the documents, submitted to the poll panel, with each other.

The EC said if nothing is received, then it would be assumed that they have nothing fresh to say on the issue and it would proceed in the case, including fixing the date of personal hearing. In an interim order in October, the Commission had barred the two factions from using the party name or its bow and arrow symbol.

Later, it had allotted Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the party name for the Thackeray faction, and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party. The EC had said the interim order will continue till the final determination of the dispute.