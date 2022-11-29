EC to hear Shiv Sena factions over symbol dispute on Dec 12

The Election Commission will hearing the warring factions of the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde on December 12.

They said the symbol dispute of the party has reached the stage of substantive hearing. December 12 has been set as the date for first personal hearing of the two factions and the required order was issued on Tuesday.

The poll panel has also directed both the groups to submit any further statement or documents by 5 PM, December 9. The poll panel had also asked them to exchange the documents, submitted to the poll panel, with each other.

In an interim order in October, the Commission had barred the two factions from using the party name or its bow and arrow symbol. Later, it had allotted ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the party name for the Thackeray faction, and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.