ED arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an under probe Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, officials said.

Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages, purportedly hers, to extort money from her when she refused to save Jaisinghani (Anil) from several FIRs lodged against him.

The Ahmedabad office of the ED took his custody on Friday approaching a Mumbai court with a production warrant and seeking his custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED was acting upon an open non-bailable warrant issued in the past against Jaisinghani by an Ahmedabad court that was issued in connection with the 2015 money laundering case linked to alleged betting in the IPL matches being probed by the federal agency.

Malabar Hill Police Station in south Mumbai on February 20 registered an FIR against Anil Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.