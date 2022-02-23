ED arrests Maha Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.Last week, the ED had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar in Nagpada.The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman, Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruits.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday morning. His interrogation started at around 5.30 in the morning. Now, after a six-hour interrogation, Nawab Malik is has been arrested by the ED.

After receiving information about the arrest of Nawab Malik, the NCP workers have become aggressive. A crowd of activists has gathered at the NCP headquarters, a short distance from the ED's Ballard Pier office, where Nawab Malik is being questioned. The arrest of Nawab Malik could lead to tensions in the area. Against this backdrop, the movement outside the ED's office has gained momentum. A convoy of vehicles has been deployed outside the ED office. CRPF personnel have also been deployed in the area. Police security in the area has also been beefed up. All roads leading to the ED office have also been closed. Therefore, police has been deployed in this his area.