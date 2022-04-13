ED attaches properties belonging to Nawab Malik under PMLA 2002

NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik has once again come under the radar of Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The ED has confiscated the property of Nawab Malik. The ED has attached eight properties of Nawab Malik. Most of the confiscated properties are in Mumbai. It includes 148 acres of commercial land in Kurla West, Osmanabad. The action has been taken in a money laundering case.

The ED has started an investigation into the money laundering case against Nawab Malik. The ED arrested him in February. The ED alleges that Malik has links with the gang of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Nawab Malik is currently in judicial custody. He has approached the Supreme Court for immediate release in the money laundering case and his petition will be heard today.

The ED has attached eight properties of Nawab Malik including Commercial space in Kurla, Three flats in Kurla, Goa compound in Kurla, Two flats in Bandra, 148 acres of land in Osmanabad.