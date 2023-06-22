ED conducts raids at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds related to Covid-19 jumbo field centres.

ED has turned its march to the purchase account department of the municipal corporation, Importantly ED is accompanied by State Bank officials. There is action in the case of Covid centre scam. An inquiry is being conducted into whether there was any malpractice in procurement of materials required for the Covid centre. All the materials were being given to the Covid centres from this department.

On Wednesday ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar, an official said. Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said. The raids were being conducted at locations of some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts, he said.