ED conducts raids in Pune related to sugar mill case

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nine different properties linked to businessmen in Pune. The raids were conducted in areas such as Salisbury Park, Ganesh Peth, Hadapsar, Sinhagad Road, and Prabhat road, according to reports.

A news report from Loksatta mentioned that the offices and homes of Vivek Gawahane, Chandrakant Gaikwad, Sanadi Lekhapal, and Jayesh Dudhdiya were reportedly searched by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per reports from last month, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the office of Gaikwad and retrieved certain documents. Additionally, the businessman was reportedly questioned by the officials during the investigation.

The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the operation of Sir Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Mill. Mushrif's three sons are associated with the sugar mill.

The agency had claimed suspicious transactions from two companies “without having a substantial business” with the factory.

Mushrif was recently questioned by the agency as part of its money-laundering investigation into a cheating case filed by the Kolhapur police.