ED files Charge sheet against journalist Rana Ayyub over alleged money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against journalist Rana Ayyub under the anti-money laundering law, alleging that she utilised publicly raised funds of Rs 2.69 crore for herself and also contravened the foreign contribution law.

The federal agency filed its prosecution complaint against Ayyub before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on October 12.

"Rana Ayyub launched three fundraiser charity campaigns on 'Ketto platform' starting from April, 2020 and collected funds totalling Rs 2,69,44,680," the ED said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The investigation has established that Rana Ayyub had launched the fund raising campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired proceeds of crime in form of fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted," said the investigation agency.

"As per probe funds raised on online platforms were received in a/c of Rana Ayyub's father & sister, & later transferred to her personal account. Ayyub utilized the funds to create FD of Rs 50 lakh for herself & transferred Rs 50 lakh in new account. Approximately, Rs 29 lakh used for relief work, the ED said in the statement.