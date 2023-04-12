ED files chargesheet; Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra not named in MSCB bank scam case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet in the case, in which it has named a company linked to former Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and his wife, while Pawar and his wife have not been named in the chargesheet.

The ED had attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth Rs 65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.

The seizure was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, as part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

ED found in its probe that Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd, a company related to the then deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra was holding the majority of the shares of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.