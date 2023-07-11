ED files draft charges against NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed draft charges against former Maharashtra cabinet minister MLA Nawab Malik before a special court in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022, by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

According to investigators, Malik allegedly paid Dawood's sister, Haseena Parker, to illegally takeover a property in the Kurla area of Mumbai two decades ago.ED's special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves handed over the draft charges to special judge RN Rokde, with ED officer Deepak Kumar present.The draft charges are against four accused: Malik, his alleged companies, Solidus Investments Private Limited and Malik Infrastructure, and the fourth accused in the case, Sardar Khan. The draft charges under PMLA are the same as those the agency had filed in the prosecution complaint or chargesheet. The charges are under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, which are to be read with Sections 70, 44, and 45 of the Act for money laundering. The court will further hear the case on July 24.