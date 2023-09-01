ED files fresh chargesheet in MSCB scam case, excludes Ajit Pawar's name

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh charge sheet in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case. The chargesheet names 14 people, including leaders of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP. Is Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister, now included in this charge sheet? This is significant to observe because his name had been excluded in the previous charge sheet.

This is the first chargesheet that has been released since Ajit Pawar came to power. According to media reports, the names of Ajit Pawar and his wife, Sunetra Pawar, have been omitted in this chargesheet, bringing them relief.

In April, the ED filed its first chargesheet against three, Guru Commodity Services Private Limited, Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Private Limited, and chartered accountant Yogesh Bagrecha in the case. The ED had alleged links of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife to the two companies, but they were not named then.

More details awaited...