ED moves to SC against bail granted to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court against the grant bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the apex court and sought urgent hearing. The bench headed by CJI UU Lalit asked Mehta to mention the matter at 2pm again, after it was listed. The Bombay High Court had on October 6 granted bail to Anil Deshmukh.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, earlier during a hearing, the 72-year-old had told the high court that the case against him was based on "presumptions". While the original allegation, he had said, was of him collecting ₹100 crore, the agency has been able to track the money trail of barely ₹1.70 crore.

The statements of several accused - recorded by the probe agency - were doubtful, especially that of former Mumbai top cop Sachin Waze, who had said that he was acting on behalf of “number one” which was presumed to be him.