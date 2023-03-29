ED opposes anticipatory bail plea says money laundering case against Hasan Mushrif not due to political vendetta

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on opposing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s anticipatory bail plea said that former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif is trying to blame others by claiming that the money laundering case against him was due to a political vendetta.

A special anti-money laundering court here reserved its order on Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea to April 5 after hearing both sides. It directed the police not to arrest the ex-minister until then provided he co-operates with the investigation.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has sought anticipatory bail from the special court, claiming that he is apprehending his possible arrest under the garb of investigation and recording statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The applicant has wrongly asserted that the entire case of prosecution is the result of the political vendetta of Somaiya. The applicant is trying to shift the culpability onto others. But shifting the culpability does not absolve the crime, the probe agency claimed.

ED said that in a criminal trial, it does not matter on whose behest the complaint has been made but what matters is the discovery of facts. Thus, the assertions of the applicant hold no water, it said.