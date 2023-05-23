ED questions Jayant Patil for more than 9 hours in IL&FS case

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil was questioned for more than nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS.

His quizzing evoked strong reactions from the Opposition which alleged vendetta and dictatorship. Patil reached the ED’s office in south Mumbai at around 11.50 am in the presence of a large number of the party supporters. He came out of the office at around 9:25 pm.

After questioning him for over nine hours, Jayant Patil was allowed to go, an official said. As soon as Patil came out, workers and leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party surrounded him.

Addressing the crowd of party workers and reporters, Patil said he cooperated with the ED. I answered all the questions of Enforcement Directorate officials. I cooperated with them while recording my statement. I never did wrong things in my life, he said amid constant sloganeering by party activists, including women.