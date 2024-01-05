ED raids Baramati company of NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on properties belonging to Baramati Agro, a company owned by MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and associated entities. This action is part of a money laundering investigation related to the alleged scam involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, according to official sources.

Search operations are currently underway at a minimum of six locations in Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad, and Amravati. This includes the scrutiny of the Baramati Agro office situated in Baramati town.

The money laundering case stems from an August, 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police Economic Offences (EOW) wing. The police complaint came after the Bombay High Court issued an order on August 22 that year to investigate the allegations of selling sugar factories in the Maharashtra cooperative sector through alleged fraudulent means and also that they were sold at thowaway prices.