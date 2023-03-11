ED raids properties of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif for second time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted an investigation into properties owned by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif.

This action was taken for the second time in the last one and a half months. It is reported that ED officials entered Mushrif's residence between 5 am and 6 am.

On January 11, the ED took action against Mushrif's property. The ED conducted simultaneous raids on properties in Kolhapur and Pune early on Wednesday morning. Earlier similar action was taken and the document was seized.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided properties in Pune's Koregaon Park and Bundagarden in the wee hours of Wednesday and recovered some documents, sources said.