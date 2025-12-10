ED Raids Pune and Baramati in Alleged Rs 10 Crore Dairy Investment Cheating Case

The Enforcement Directorate raided premises in Pune and Baramati as part of a probe into an alleged Rs 10 crore cheating case related to alleged dairy sector on Wednesday, December 10, according to the news agency IANS. The Central agency carried out searches at two locations in Pune and three in the Baramati district.

The probe was launched against two accused for allegedly duping several businessmen from Mumbai, Pune and reportedly some senior government officials, by promising high returns in the dairy sector. The Baramati Dairy Pvt Ltd has filed a complaint alleging it was cheated of Rs 10.21 crore by the accused, said ED. More details awaited.