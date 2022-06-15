ED summons Anil Parab to be present today for questioning

The Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has been summoned by the ED for questioning. Anil Parab has been ordered by the ED to appear for questioning at 10 am today. The ED is investigating the alleged illegal resort case in Dapoli. A few days back, the ED had raided the premises of Anil Parab and his close associates.

Leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi are alleging that the central investigating system is being misused after the Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power in the state. Anil Parab is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and an important leader of Shiv Sena. Anil Parab has been on the radar of ED for the last few months. A few days ago, the ED raided Anil Parab's private and government residence. Apart from that, the house of Shiv Sena office bearer in Andheri was also raided. At that time, ED officials were stationed at Anil Parab's official residence for about 12 hours.