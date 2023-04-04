ED summons NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide in sugar mill case

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad, an aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif, to appear for questioning on Wednesday, April 5 in connection with the sugar mill corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Pune related to the Kolhapur Sugar Mill case on Tuesday. The office of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's business partner was among the locations raided. The raids were conducted at nine locations including Hadapsarla, Ganesh Peth, Prabhat Road, Sinhgad Road, and others in connection with the sugar mill irregularities case. An official provided this information.

In March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif regarding his involvement in the sugar mill corruption case. Mushrif was accused of being linked to the Rs 100-crore corruption case related to the Kolhapur sugar mill through a private company allegedly owned and managed by his family members.