ED summons Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the ED in a case related to Pravin Raut and Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he did not want to hurt anyone's sentiments, as he called rebel party MLAs in Guwahati as “living corpses”.



"I will repeat it, "those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them", these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth," Raut said.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".



