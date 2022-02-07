ED will suffer if it lies, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on agency raiding close aide

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he will welcome raids by the Enforcement Directorate but warned the probe agency's officials that they will suffer if they "lie to achieve political goals".

"Let them (ED) conduct raids. I will welcome them. Just don't lie, else they will suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it will have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail," Raut said.

Raut's statement follows in the wake of the ED conducting raids at the premises of his close aide a few days ago.

Earlier on February 3, ED carried out searches at the residence of Sujit Patkar, who is a partner in a firm of Raut's daughters Purvashi and Vidhita, in a Rs 1034 crore land scam case.

( With inputs from ANI )

