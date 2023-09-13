"Edited and mischievous": CM Shinde breaks silence on viral video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the viral video from the press conference on the Maratha reservation issue, asserting that the footage had been improperly edited and circulated by his political opponents.

“A video has surfaced online shot after the all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation, before the press conference at the Sahyadri guest house. It is highly mischievous to wrongly edit and circulate the conversation between me and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on the microphone from social media," CM Shinde wrote on X in Marathi.

"The government has been sensitive to the Maratha reservation issue from the outset and is committed to implementing reservation within the bounds of the law. Furthermore, for the first time in the context of the Maratha reservation, leaders from various parties were convened, and a consensus was achieved," he elaborated.

मराठा आरक्षणविषयक सर्वपक्षीय बैठकीनंतर सह्याद्री अतिथिगृह येथे पत्रकार परिषदेपूर्वी आपला आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस, अजित पवार यांचा माईकवरील संवाद ‘सोशल मीडीया’वरून चुकीच्या पध्दतीने संपादित करुन फिरविणे अत्यंत खोडसाळपणाचे आहे.

मराठा आरक्षणाबाबत सरकार सुरुवातीपासून… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 13, 2023

"These individuals have committed a deliberate and deplorable act by disrupting and editing our interactions. On one hand, the government is taking a firm stance and making decisions on this sensitive issue. In this context, it is unfortunate to witness attempts to create misunderstandings in society through social media," he further added.

Earlier a video went viral on social media, in the video Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be heard saying, "We just need to speak and leave right?" Ajit Pawar replied, "Yes, right." Devendra Fadnavis then shut both of them saying, "The mic is on." All three leaders then can be seen sharing a laugh.

However, these statements from the state's top leaders have garnered criticism and trolling, as they imply a lack of seriousness or commitment to addressing the Maratha reservation issue.

If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it. https://t.co/Qz2IDqJEQW — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 13, 2023

Shive Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers. In a post on X, Chaturvedi stated, " If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it."

The Maratha reservation issue has sparked widespread protests and hunger strikes across the state, reflecting the public's frustration. There is a growing expectation that the government will take tangible steps to address the concerns raised by the Maratha community. The controversy surrounding the video has only intensified the calls for swift action.