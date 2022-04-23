Efforts are on to impose presidential rule in Maha: Dilip Walse-Patil

Hanuman Chalisa recitation has heated up the atmosphere in the state. Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena has taken an aggressive stance against the Rana couple. Shiv Sainiks got angry and crowded outside the residence of Rana. Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil claimed that law and order was good. He appealed to the society to avoid divisive behavior. He was communicating through a press conference. I have discussed the current situation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over phone. The Home Minister said that he had instructed them to take appropriate steps to maintain law and order. He was asked whether presidential rule could be implemented in the state. Attempts are being made by some to pretend that law and order in the state has deteriorated. MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana are the next pawns. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Dilip Walse-Patla raised the question as to why the Chief Minister insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Rana is doing stunts for fame. If he wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa, he should do so at his home in Mumbai, Amravati, Delhi, the Home Minister advised. Journalists ask what do you think about Shiv Sena's Hindutva being repeatedly pointed out by BJP. Hindutva is a matter between the two parties. I will not talk about it, said the Home Minister.