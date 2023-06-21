Eid-al-Adha 2023: BMC cracks down 134 goats from temporary markets in four days

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authority cracked down on goat-sellers in the lead up to Eid-al-Adha for alleged norm violations and confiscated 134 goats from temporary marketplaces in the previous four days.

We are taking action if it is found that goats are being brought to the city directly from farms without making the mandatory entry in the Deonar abattoir. A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the BMC said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC.

The official said in some instances goat markets are being set up in playgrounds on the premises of housing societies. Goats were seized from various suburbs including Govandi, Byculla, Borivali, Sion, Jogeshwari, and Kurla in the last four days. Our crackdown will continue, he said.

A goat seller claimed temporary markets for goats flourished during the coronavirus lockdown. He accused BMC officials of high-handedness and claimed they are directly seizing goats. A well-built goat costs Rs 50,000. If such action continues, we will not be able to survive, he said.