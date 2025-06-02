Eid al-Adha 2025: CM Fadnavis to Chair High-Level Law and Order Meeting on June 2

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will hold a high-level law and order meeting ahead of Eid al-Adha. The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, reported the Free Press Journal. The meeting is scheduled for Monday evening. The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss how they can maintain law and order in the state during the festival celebrations. Pyare Khan, the chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, underlined the significance of abiding by local laws and Islamic principles in order to preserve communal unity in response to the issue surrounding animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

Pyare Khan said, “The idea of Hazrat Ibrahim Ali Salam should be our model. Our sacrifice should not be a burden to anyone. The idea behind Islam is that we should never do something that will cause harm to others. As long as there are no issues, we will instruct the administration to proceed. Mutual fraternity should not be harmed in any way. You should abide by the laws of the nation in which you currently reside. It is not appropriate to sacrifice a bovine because bovine meat is prohibited in Maharashtra. Different countries sacrifice goats and camels. Our responsibility is to ensure that only those animals that are permitted to be sacrificed are used.”

Also Read: “Elections Were Near…”: Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence on Misuse of Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme

Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is a holy occasion. It is called the Festival of Sacrifice. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the yearly Hajj Pilgrimage. This year, in most of the Islamic countries, it will be celebrated on June 6. People celebrate this festival with their families and make meaningful connections with everyone. It is a symbol of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for god.