Eid al-Adha 2025: Kolhapur Police Ban All Festivities at Vishalgad Amid Law and Order Concerns

Maharashtra's Kolhapur district police chief Yogesh Kumar Gupta has ordered that no festival or celebration will be allowed at Vishalgad. The order was issued citing possible law and order issues during Eid al-Adha 2025 also known as Bakrid. The district administration approached the Supreme Court. Earlier, the High Court had permitted Eid sacrifices at Vishalgad, which the administration has now challenged in the apex court.

Two days ago, the High Court had allowed Qurbani (sacrifice) on Bakri Eid at Vishalgad. Previously, only locals were permitted to offer sacrifices during the Urus. However, the High Court's recent order allowed both locals and devotees to perform sacrifices this year. This decision was contested in the Supreme Court.

A petition challenging the Bombay HC order permitting animal sacrifice in Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur on #Eid mentioned before the #SupremeCourt for urgent hearing.



Petitioner's counsel says it is a "protected monument" , he requests a hearing today as Eid is tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mHGeO77QKL — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 6, 2025

The Kolhapur administration sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court to stay the High Court's order, citing potential law and order issues at the site. While earlier cases were referenced, the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing. The matter was placed before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Karol.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 Mehndi Designs: From Traditional Designs to Latest Arabic Henna Patterns.

Last year, sacrifices were only permitted within closed premises. This year, the Urus at the protected monument is scheduled to continue till the 12th. The petitioner argued that the issue is still pending before a two-judge bench. The apex court, however, declined an immediate hearing, stating that irrespective of religion or faith, some activities do take place at protected monuments and that such practices are acceptable.

On July 14 last year, there was a riot linked to encroachment at Vishalgad. Tourist access to the fort was suspended temporarily after the incident. In later years, sacrifices at the site were regulated, with only locals being allowed to offer Qurbani during the Urus in 2023. Now, despite the High Court's permission for sacrifices this year, the Kolhapur police have taken a different stance, stating that no festivals or celebrations will be permitted at Vishalgad.