Eid-E-Milad 2024: Seven Police Personnel Injured, Vehicles Damaged in Stone Pelting During Procession in Nandurbar

Seven police personnel were injured during a clash between two groups at an Eid-e-Milad procession in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on Thursday, an official reported. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the Maliwada area, following the raising of slogans against a specific community, leading to stone pelting.

"Police deployed to maintain law and order were also targeted with stones, resulting in injuries to two officers and five constables," the official said. "Force was used to disperse the mob, which also caused damage to vehicles. The Nandurbar Superintendent of Police’s vehicle and an escort vehicle were damaged, and some vehicles were set on fire."

Also Read| Maharashtra Shocker: Four Family Members, Including Children, Found Dead in Dhule Home.

“A house was set on fire by the irate mob. It also tried to set ablaze LPG cylinders. Clashes also spread to Navnath Tekdi and Shahdulla Nagar. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the mob. Additional force has been called from Dhule and neighbouring districts The situation is now under control,” the official informed.

"Suspects are being detained, and the process of registering cases is underway," the official stated. State Tribal Development Minister Vijay Kumar Gavit appealed for peace, urging people not to spread or believe in rumors.